DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel





Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective by 31 March 2019





27-Feb-2019 / 18:02 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation Chairman of the Supervisory Board

effective by 31 March 2019



Nassau, 27 February 2019 - Ahead of the Annual General Meeting of Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0006464506), planned for 29 May 2019, were the regularly election of the Supervisory Board is scheduled, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Helmut Zahn, resigned his seat today with effect as of 31 March 2019. The vacancies in the Supervisory Board will be filled latest during the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 by election of four shareholder representatives.



The Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft thanks Mr Zahn for his long-standing and highly appreciated work in the Supervisory Board.





Contact:



Leifheit AG



Petra Dombrowsky



Executive Assistant/CIRO



Leifheitstraße 1, D-56377 Nassau



ir@leifheit.com



+49 2604 977218

Contact:Leifheit AGPetra DombrowskyExecutive Assistant/CIROLeifheitstraße 1, D-56377 Nassauir@leifheit.com+49 2604 977218



27-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

