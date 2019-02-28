DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective by 31 March 2019
2019. február 27., szerda, 18:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Nassau, 27 February 2019 - Ahead of the Annual General Meeting of Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0006464506), planned for 29 May 2019, were the regularly election of the Supervisory Board is scheduled, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Helmut Zahn, resigned his seat today with effect as of 31 March 2019. The vacancies in the Supervisory Board will be filled latest during the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 by election of four shareholder representatives.
The Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft thanks Mr Zahn for his long-standing and highly appreciated work in the Supervisory Board.
Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
Leifheitstraße 1, D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Phone:
|02604 977-0
|Fax:
|02604 977-340
|E-mail:
|ir@leifheit.com
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
|WKN:
|646450
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
781951 27-Feb-2019 CET/CEST
