DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective by 31 March 2019

2019. február 27., szerda, 18:02





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel


Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective by 31 March 2019


27-Feb-2019 / 18:02 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignation Chairman of the Supervisory Board
effective by 31 March 2019



Nassau, 27 February 2019 - Ahead of the Annual General Meeting of Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0006464506), planned for 29 May 2019, were the regularly election of the Supervisory Board is scheduled, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Helmut Zahn, resigned his seat today with effect as of 31 March 2019. The vacancies in the Supervisory Board will be filled latest during the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 by election of four shareholder representatives.



The Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft thanks Mr Zahn for his long-standing and highly appreciated work in the Supervisory Board.




Contact:

Leifheit AG

Petra Dombrowsky

Executive Assistant/CIRO

Leifheitstraße 1, D-56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com

+49 2604 977218







27-Feb-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße 1

56377 Nassau

Germany
Phone: 02604 977-0
Fax: 02604 977-340
E-mail: ir@leifheit.com
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com
ISIN: DE0006464506
WKN: 646450
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



781951  27-Feb-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=781951&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum