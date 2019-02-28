DGAP-AFR: EVN AG: Release of a Financial report

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports


EVN AG: Release of a Financial report


28.02.2019


Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately
available

under the follwing internet address:

Report: Interim report Q1

German: https://www.evn.at/publikationen
English: https://www.evn.at/publications














Language: English
Company: EVN AG

EVN Platz

2344 Maria Enzersdorf

Austria
Internet: www.evn.at





 
