DGAP-AFR: EVN AG: Release of a Financial report
2019. február 28., csütörtök, 07:30
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: EVN AG / Release of Financial Reports
EVN AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately
Report: Interim report Q1
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EVN AG
|EVN Platz
|2344 Maria Enzersdorf
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.evn.at
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
781631 28.02.2019
