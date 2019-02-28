DGAP-News: Aumann AG: After record results in 2018, Aumann expects slight growth for 2019 and strong double-digit revenue growth in the medium term

Aumann AG: After record results in 2018, Aumann expects slight growth for 2019 and strong double-digit revenue growth in the medium term


After record results in 2018, Aumann expects slight growth for 2019 and strong double-digit revenue growth in the medium term

 

Beelen, 28 February 2019 


Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) grew by 38.2% and achieved record revenues of EUR290.8 million in 2018, according to preliminary figures. Revenues in the E-mobility segment rose by 72.7% to EUR105.0 million. The revenue share of the E-mobility segment increased by 7.2 percentage points to 36.1%. At EUR78.8 million, total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was up 12.6% on the same quarter of the previous year.

 

Order intake in the fourth quarter was the strongest in 2018 and reached EUR86.8 million, bringing total order intake of the year to EUR290.9 million. E-mobility order intake grew to EUR113.5 million, corresponding to a share of around 39.0%. For the first time, more than 20% of order intake was generated in Asia, reflecting the greater internationalisation and broadening of Aumann"s customer base.

 

Adjusted EBIT grew by 39.5% in 2018, outperforming revenue growth and achieving a record level of EUR29.3 million. This brings the EBIT margin to 10.1%. Adjusted EBIT in E‑mobility climbed by 111.9% to EUR14.2 million and now accounts for about half of total EBIT. The adjusted EBIT margin in E-mobility was 13.5% for the year as a whole, 2.5 percentage points higher than the previous year"s level.

 

Growing political and economic uncertainty, especially in the automotive industry, make it difficult to forecast the current financial year precisely. In light of this, management expects revenue and EBIT in 2019 to rise slightly year-on-year. The growth curve in the Classic segment is expected to become flatter. The ongoing momentum in E-mobility will more than compensate for this development. Aumann is therefore planning clear double-digit growth rates on average in the next five years. With an equity ratio of more than 55.0% and cash of EUR116.5 million at the end of 2018, Aumann has plenty resources for further organic growth and potential acquisitions.

 

A presentation on the preliminary figures for 2018 can be found on our homepage under Investor Relations - Presentations - Company Presentation. The complete Annual Financial Report 2018 will be published on 10 April 2019 at www.aumann.com

 
About Aumann AG

Aumann is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative speciality machinery and automated production lines with a focus on e-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient production of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly in the automotive industry. Leading companies around the world rely on Aumann solutions for the series production of purely electric and hybrid vehicle drives and on solutions for production automation.


Further information is available online at www.aumann.com.


Language: English
Company: Aumann AG

Dieselstraße 6

48361 Beelen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2586 888-0
Fax: +49 (0) 2586 888-7100
E-mail: info@aumann.com
Internet: www.aumann-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A2DAM03
WKN: A2DAM0
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
