DGAP-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results





MBB SE reaches upper end of earnings forecast 2018 and plans to grow further in 2019





28.02.2019 / 08:58







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MBB SE reaches upper end of earnings forecast 2018 and plans to grow further in 2019

- Record year 2018: EUR506.6 million in revenues, EUR54.5 million adjusted EBITDA, EUR2.45 adjusted EPS

- Group liquidity rises to EUR376.2 million and net liquidity to EUR312.3 million

- For 2019 MBB forecasts more than EUR550 million in revenues and more than EUR58 million EBITDA

Berlin, 28 February 2019 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, achieved revenues of EUR506.6 million in the financial year 2018 and thereby exceeded the threshold of half a billion euros for the first time. Compared to EUR403.1 million in the previous year, this corresponds to a revenue growth of 25.7%. Adjusted EBITDA rose even more than revenues by 40.3% and reached EUR54.5 million. Adjusted earnings per share of EUR2.45 reached the upper end of the forecast range of EUR2.30 to EUR2.45. The adjustments amounting to EUR0.12 per share are mainly attributable to PPA amortisation by Aumann AG.

The development of Aumann AG was particularly positive in the financial year 2018, with revenue growth of 38.2% and a significant increase in earnings. Delignit AG also recorded an excellent development, increasing its revenues to more than EUR60 million and receiving a major order in its new leisure mobile business area. DTS IT AG grew significantly to more than EUR50 million and achieved a double-digit EBITDA margin for the first time in 2018. Despite higher raw material prices, the companies in the Industrial Production segment were able to increase their revenues in 2018, in some cases significantly, and recently achieved a recovery of their profitability.

Group liquidity rose to EUR376.2 million as at 31 December 2018 and net cash to EUR312.3 million, of which EUR256.6 million are attributable to the holding company MBB SE. Equity was at half a billion euros. Despite high market prices, MBB continues to be successful in identifying attractive acquisition targets. At the beginning of 2019, MBB acquired software developer ISL, a company that perfectly complements the IT security strategy of DTS IT AG. For the current financial year, MBB forecasts revenues of more than EUR550 million and EBITDA of more than EUR58 million.

The financial statements for 2018 will be published on 10 April 2019 at www.mbb.com.

About MBB SE:

MBB SE is a medium-sized family business that has expanded steadily since it was founded in 1995 through organic growth and the acquisition of companies. Increasing long-term value of the independent subsidiaries and the Group as a whole is the heart of its business model that has been highly profitable from the outset. Substantial growth and sustainable returns will remain MBB SE"s goal in future as well.

Further information on MBB SE can be found at www.mbb.com.





