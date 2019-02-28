DGAP-News: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





ad pepper media International N.V.: ad pepper media posts strong growth in 2018 - Successful model expanded to France





- 56 percent growth in past financial year

- Location in France expanded

- Vittorio Lorenzoni appointed head of Paris office

The ad pepper media segment grew 56 percent in the past financial year, once again beating the previous year"s already dynamic growth. The managing directors and their teams in Spain, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland generated gross sales of Euro 10.6 million, making a major contribution to the positive performance of the ad pepper media International N.V. Group.

Against this backdrop, the Board of Directors of ad pepper media International N.V. has decided to offer the successful product range provided by the ad pepper media segment, which specializes in lead generation and target group orientation, in France as well. This will be based on the same approach that has proven so successful in German-speaking countries and Spain. To date, the ad pepper media Group"s presence in France mainly focused on its Webgains affiliate marketing network. By taking this step, the Group will in future be offering a "hybrid" product range in France.

The Paris office will be managed by Vittorio Lorenzoni, who has been responsible for the Webgains business in Italy since March 2018 already.

"Combining the offering of the two segments this way has already proven its worth in other countries. In France, this means that we will be seen even more clearly in future as a full-service provider, one that works together with its customers to develop successful new online marketing measures", comments Dr. Jens Körner, CEO of ad pepper media International N.V.

