DGAP-News: ad pepper media International N.V.: ad pepper media posts strong growth in 2018 - Successful model expanded to France
2019. február 28., csütörtök, 10:27
DGAP-News: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
- 56 percent growth in past financial year
- Location in France expanded
- Vittorio Lorenzoni appointed head of Paris office
The ad pepper media segment grew 56 percent in the past financial year, once again beating the previous year"s already dynamic growth. The managing directors and their teams in Spain, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland generated gross sales of Euro 10.6 million, making a major contribution to the positive performance of the ad pepper media International N.V. Group.
Against this backdrop, the Board of Directors of ad pepper media International N.V. has decided to offer the successful product range provided by the ad pepper media segment, which specializes in lead generation and target group orientation, in France as well. This will be based on the same approach that has proven so successful in German-speaking countries and Spain. To date, the ad pepper media Group"s presence in France mainly focused on its Webgains affiliate marketing network. By taking this step, the Group will in future be offering a "hybrid" product range in France.
The Paris office will be managed by Vittorio Lorenzoni, who has been responsible for the Webgains business in Italy since March 2018 already.
"Combining the offering of the two segments this way has already proven its worth in other countries. In France, this means that we will be seen even more clearly in future as a full-service provider, one that works together with its customers to develop successful new online marketing measures", comments Dr. Jens Körner, CEO of ad pepper media International N.V.
About ad pepper media:
About Webgains:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
782231 28.02.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]