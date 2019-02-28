

Nanogate Exceeds 2018 Sales Forecast and Takes Decisive Steps Toward Profitable Growth Course





Göttelborn, Germany, February 28, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, has exceeded its sales target for 2018 and achieved its forecasted operating result (EBITDA). In 2019, the company expects significant organic growth paired with a consolidated net loss in the low single-digit million range due to the extraordinary costs associated with the future-oriented Nanogate Excellence International (NXI) program as well as ongoing major orders. The operating result (EBITDA) should nevertheless remain stable in 2019. The Group"s profitability should improve significantly as of 2020.



Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Group sales increased to more than EUR 235 million (previous year: EUR 186.2 million) in the past fiscal year, thanks in part to the new sites in Slovakia and Austria as well as the acquisition of the heT design studio. The operating result (EBITDA) increased to EUR 24 million (previous year: EUR 21.5 million) as expected. The international course of expansion in recent years, the capital allocation to the extensive innovation offensive, and the development of capacity are reflected in a significant increase in depreciation, own work capitalized and temporarily higher financing costs. At the end of 2018, Nanogate had cash and cash equivalents of over EUR 38 million (previous year: EUR 20.3 million).



The Group predicts an organically influenced increase in sales to more than EUR 250 million in 2019. In view of increasing start-up costs for numerous new major orders and the implementation of the future-oriented NXI program as well as potential noncash expenses in the 2019 transitional year, a consolidated net loss in the low single-digit million range is expected. EBITDA is nevertheless expected to remain stable.



As of 2020, Nanogate would like to reach a clearly profitable growth course again, and expects significant improvement in operating result (EBITDA) as well as a positive consolidated net income. Accordingly, the Group confirms the medium-term targets already published in November 2018: By 2025, sales should increase to over EUR 500 million, while the operating result (EBITDA) should grow much stronger and reach at least EUR 75 million.







Nanogate SE



Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.



True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers" products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized surfaces (N-Metals).



