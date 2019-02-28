DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Bond





MOLOGEN AG: Result of creditors" meeting on convertible bond 2017/2025





28.02.2019 / 15:01







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release N 4 / 2019 of 28 February 2019

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

MOLOGEN AG: Result of creditors" meeting on convertible bond 2017/2025

Berlin, 28 February 2019 - The biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE000A2LQ900 / WKN A2LQ90) announced the results of today"s creditors" meeting on the EUR4,999,990.00 6.00% convertible bond 2017/2025. At the creditors" meeting, the bondholders voted on the agreement reached with the main bondholder at the end of October 2018 and the associated adjusted bond terms. The proposed resolutions were accepted by the vast majority of bondholders. Overall, 83.95% of the bondholders were represented at the creditors" meeting.





At the end of October 2018, MOLOGEN AG had successfully concluded negotiations with the main bond creditor, who holds more than 75% of the outstanding bonds of the convertible bond 2017/2025. The bondholder had previously announced its intention to terminate the 2017/2025 convertible bond prematurely. In accordance with the agreement reached, the main bondholder waived its right to exercise the special termination right existing at the time. Thus, the immediate maturity of the convertible bond 2017/2015 and the associated immediate repayment obligation of approximately EUR3.9 million was averted and the short-term financing of MOLOGEN AG secured. In return, the company committed to propose to the creditors an amendment to the bond terms and conditions.

At the creditors" meeting, the proposed amendment of the terms and conditions was submitted to all bondholders of the 2017/2025 convertible bond for approval. The agenda included the reduction of the conversion price from the original EUR7.61 to EUR2.46 and the increase of the conversion ratio from previously EUR1.134 to EUR4.065. In addition, and amendment of the termination rights was submitted to the bondholders for resolution.

The resolutions proposed by the Company were adopted by a large majority. Accordingly, the new conversion price of EUR2.46 and a conversion ratio of EUR4.065 as well as an amendment of the provisions on termination rights were resolved by the creditors" meeting. In accordance with statutory law, the resolutions still have to be implemented by means of an amendment of the global bond certificate.



Important note:



This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States of America. Subject to certain exceptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.

MOLOGEN AG



MOLOGEN AG is a biopharmaceutical Company and a pioneer in the field of immunotherapy on account of its unique active agents and technologies. Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN develops immunotherapies for the treatment of infectious diseases.



The focus of the development work is on the product family of DNA-based TLR9 agonists. This includes the lead compound lefitolimod and the next-generation molecule family EnanDIM(R).

The immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod is the Company"s lead compound and is currently being investigated in a pivotal trial. It is regarded as the best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. On account of this mode of action, lefitolimod could potentially be used in various indications. Lefitolimod is currently being developed within the framework of a pivotal study for first line maintenance therapy for colorectal cancer. Key data of the phase II IMPULSE study in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) and the data from the extension phase of the TEACH study in HIV have been published. In addition, lefitolimod is currently being investigated in a phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)) in various cancer indications. Along with various checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod, which is being investigated as part of a phase III clinical trial currently, is one of the few near-to-market product candidates in the field of immuno-oncology.



MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new innovative immunotherapies to treat diseases for which there is a great medical demand in particular.

MOLOGEN AG is a publicly listed Company, headquartered in Berlin. The shares (ISIN, DE000A2LQ900/SIN: A2L Q90) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

www.mologen.com



Contact



Claudia Nickolaus



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Tel: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 38



Fax: +49 - 30 - 84 17 88 - 50

investor@mologen.com

Disclaimer



Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for these forward-looking statements. It is not responsible for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.