DGAP-NVR: Infineon Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2019. február 28., csütörtök, 15:14





DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Infineon Technologies AG / Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte


Infineon Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


28.02.2019 / 15:14


Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Infineon Technologies AG

Am Campeon 1-15

85579 Neubiberg

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
X Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG) 28.02.2019
  Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

1137217934














28.02.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Infineon Technologies AG

Am Campeon 1-15

85579 Neubiberg

Deutschland
Internet: www.infineon.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




782473  28.02.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=782473&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum