Linde plc (EU): Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


28.02.2019 / 15:36


Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom

  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 27.02.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

551890997














Language: English
Internet: www.lindeplc.com





 
