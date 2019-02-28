DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





28.02.2019 / 16:39





transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019

German: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#static3300

English: https://ir.cewe.de/websites/cewe/English/3000/news-_-publications.html





