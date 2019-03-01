







Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





Notification of Dealing to the Central Bank of Ireland



To: Linde plc



Ten Earlsfort Terrace



Dublin 2



D02 T380



Ireland



1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Kelcey E. Hoyt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Principal Accounting Officer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 1,348 ordinary shares of Linde plc.





Disposal of 423 ordinary shares of Linde plc.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Acquisition





Price(s)

Volume(s)





US$0.00

1,348





Disposal





Price(s)

Volume(s)





US$173.50

423

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





See above

See above

e)

Date of the transaction

25 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

1,348 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on 23 February 2016. 423 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$173.50 per ordinary share).



























