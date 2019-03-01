DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
2019. február 28., csütörtök, 18:32
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.02.2019 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Dealing to the Central Bank of Ireland
To: Linde plc
Ten Earlsfort Terrace
Dublin 2
D02 T380
Ireland
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Matthew J. White
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer and Member of Management Committee
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Linde public limited company
|b)
|LEI
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82
German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC
Ticker Symbol: LIN
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 25,885 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
Disposal of 19,315 ordinary shares of Linde plc.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Acquisition (on payout of RSUs)
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|US$0.00
|12,245
|
|
|Acquisition (on exercise of stock options)
|
|
|US$76.16
|13,640
|
|
|Disposals
|
|
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|US$173.50
|5,675
|
|
|US$175.00
|9,511
|
|
|US$174.97
|2,421
|
|
|US$174.98
|1,001
|
|
|US$174.99
|407
|
|
|US$175.01
|300
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|
|See above
|See above
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 February 2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
|g)
|Additional Information
|12,245 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on a one-for-one basis pursuant to the payout of a restricted stock unit (RSU) grant made on 23 February 2016. 5,675 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the RSU payout to cover tax withholdings (at a market price of US$173.50 per ordinary share).
13,640 ordinary shares of Linde plc were acquired on the exercise of a stock option pursuant to a Rule 10b 5-1 Plan dated 21 November 2018. 9,511 ordinary shares of Linde plc were withheld by Linde plc from the stock option exercise to cover the exercise price and taxes (at a market price of US$175.00 per ordinary share).
4,129 directly held ordinary shares of Linde plc were disposed of at market prices of between US$174.97 and US$175.01.
28.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road
|GU2 7XY Guildford
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.lindeplc.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
49257 28.02.2019
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.