- DVB Bank SE (DVB) today signed an agreement with MUFG Bank, Ltd. (MUFG), a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., and BOT Lease, Co., Ltd (BOTL), an affiliate of MUFG, for the sale and transfer of DVB"s Aviation Finance division to the firms.

The purchase agreement provides for the entire Aviation Finance client lending portfolio (EUR5.6 billion as at 30 June 2018), employees as well as other parts of the operating infrastructure to be transferred to MUFG. The transaction also provides the Aviation Investment Management and Asset Management businesses to be transferred to BOTL. Closing of the agreement is subject to the approval of antitrust authorities, as well as other conditions. The sale is expected to be closed during the second half of 2019.

DVB"s Aviation Finance division is an arranger and provider of financing for aircraft (narrowbody, widebody, and other passenger and freighter aircraft). Aviation Finance offers its clients financing solutions ranging from bridging loans to complex long-term facilities. DVB"s Aviation Investment Management business is a fund management team focused on investments in aviation equity instruments, and DVB"s Aviation Asset Management business is active in aircraft remarketing as well as lease and technical management.



