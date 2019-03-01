DGAP-Adhoc: DVB Bank SE: DVB signs purchase agreement with MUFG and BOTL for the Aviation Finance division

DGAP-Ad-hoc: DVB Bank SE / Key word(s): Disposal


DVB Bank SE: DVB signs purchase agreement with MUFG and BOTL for the Aviation Finance division


Frankfurt/Main, 1 March 2019 - DVB Bank SE (DVB) today signed an agreement with MUFG Bank, Ltd. (MUFG), a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., and BOT Lease, Co., Ltd (BOTL), an affiliate of MUFG, for the sale and transfer of DVB"s Aviation Finance division to the firms.

The purchase agreement provides for the entire Aviation Finance client lending portfolio (EUR5.6 billion as at 30 June 2018), employees as well as other parts of the operating infrastructure to be transferred to MUFG. The transaction also provides the Aviation Investment Management and Asset Management businesses to be transferred to BOTL. Closing of the agreement is subject to the approval of antitrust authorities, as well as other conditions. The sale is expected to be closed during the second half of 2019.



DVB"s Aviation Finance division is an arranger and provider of financing for aircraft (narrowbody, widebody, and other passenger and freighter aircraft). Aviation Finance offers its clients financing solutions ranging from bridging loans to complex long-term facilities. DVB"s Aviation Investment Management business is a fund management team focused on investments in aviation equity instruments, and DVB"s Aviation Asset Management business is active in aircraft remarketing as well as lease and technical management.




Contact:

Elisabeth Winter

Head of Group Corporate Communications

Managing Director

Phone: +49 69 9750 4329

E-mail: elisabeth.winter@dvbbank.com










Language: English
Company: DVB Bank SE

Platz der Republik 6

60325 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Phone: 069-97504-329
Fax: 069-97504-850
E-mail: info@dvbbank.com
Internet: www.dvbbank.com
ISIN: XS1433231377
WKN: A2BPTD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
