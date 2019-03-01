DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Deutsche Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall



be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2019

German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/geschaeftsberichte.htm

English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/annual-reports.htm

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2019

German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/geschaeftsberichte.htm

English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/annual-reports.htm





