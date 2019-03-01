DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Deutsche Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2019
German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/geschaeftsberichte.htm
English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/annual-reports.htm

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2019
German: https://www.db.com/ir/de/geschaeftsberichte.htm
English: https://www.db.com/ir/en/annual-reports.htm














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Internet: www.db.com





 
