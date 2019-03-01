DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





First Sensor Begins Series Production for Smart Home Camera





01.03.2019 / 12:58







First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific sensor solutions, has begun series production of a customer-specific camera solution for a leading manufacturer of electrical devices. The digital megapixel camera will be installed in networked devices for smart home applications. According to experts, this market should grow from $31.4 billion in 2018 to $53.45 billion in 2022.

The supply agreement initially runs until 2024, sales worth millions are expected to be achieved as early as 2019. Development of the camera solution began in 2017 at First Sensor Mobility GmbH in Dresden, which will also handle production. "As experts in photonic and pressure sensor technology, it is our goal to utilize our technological and product know-how for the target markets Industrial, Medical, and Mobility in equal measure. Based on this platform strategy, we can now transfer our camera expertise from automotive applications to the target market Industrial together with our new key customer and develop our camera business there too," said Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. The compatibility of the cameras with use in very high temperatures, which has been comprehensively proven in the automotive sector in tough environmental conditions, and the possibility of achieving a customer-specific solution were decisive in winning the order.

"After a great deal of development work in the last two years, we are starting series production for various customers in 2019 and 2020. In addition, further sampling is in progress with our "Blue Next"-generation cameras," added CEO Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, who expects to be able to increase camera sales significantly as early as this fiscal year. Equipped with a large selection of digital interfaces, the cameras from the "Blue Next" generation can be flexibly integrated into networked systems and are suitable for a variety of applications. As an important element in partially and fully autonomous driving, they keep an eye on a vehicle"s surroundings in combination with LiDAR systems and radar sensors and contribute to increased safety and convenience. In order to advance the fusion of the sensor data, First Sensor Mobility GmbH has also developed a scalable embedded electronic control unit (ECU). On it, software applications have already been implemented, such as area view, rear-view mirror replacement and object detection, which customers can enhance with their own applications.

About First Sensor AG



In the growth market of sensor systems, First Sensor develops and produces standard products and customer-specific solutions for the ever-increasing number of applications in the industrial, medical, and mobility target markets. Based on tried-and-tested technology platforms, we develop products from single chips to complex sensor systems. Trends such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving, and the miniaturization of medical technology will drive growth extremely rapidly in the future. First Sensor was founded in Berlin in 1991 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

