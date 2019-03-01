DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 31/01/2019, 11:57 CET/CEST - Linde plc (EU): Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Correction of a release from 31/01/2019, 11:57 CET/CEST - Linde plc (EU): Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


01.03.2019 / 16:04


Correction of a publication dated 31.01.2019



1. Details of issuer


Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.01.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

551401002














Language: English
