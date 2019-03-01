DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler appoints Uwe Wagner to become Member of the Board of Managing Directors
2019. március 01., péntek, 16:26
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Schaeffler appoints Uwe Wagner to become Member of the Board of Managing Directors
- Prof. Dr.-Ing. Peter Gutzmer retires
- Successor from within Schaeffler"s own ranks
- Contract of Matthias Zink extended
HERZOGENAURACH, March 1, 2019. In today"s meeting, the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG appointed Mr. Uwe Wagner (54), Head of Research and Development Automotive OEM and Industry, to become member of the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG for a period of three years, as of January 1st, 2020. Mr. Wagner will succeed Prof. Dr.-Ing. Peter Gutzmer (65), who will retire as of December 31st, 2019. He will take over the responsibility as Chief Technology Officer.
The Supervisory Board also decided to extend the contract of Matthias Zink (49), CEO of the Automotive OEM division, by a further five years until December 31, 2024.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0159
|WKN:
|SHA015
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
782725 01.03.2019
