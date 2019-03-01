DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler appoints Uwe Wagner to become Member of the Board of Managing Directors

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler appoints Uwe Wagner to become Member of the Board of Managing Directors


Schaeffler appoints Uwe Wagner to become Member of the Board of Managing Directors



 



- Prof. Dr.-Ing. Peter Gutzmer retires



- Successor from within Schaeffler"s own ranks



- Contract of Matthias Zink extended



 



HERZOGENAURACH, March 1, 2019. In today"s meeting, the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG appointed Mr. Uwe Wagner (54), Head of Research and Development Automotive OEM and Industry, to become member of the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG for a period of three years, as of January 1st, 2020. Mr. Wagner will succeed Prof. Dr.-Ing. Peter Gutzmer (65), who will retire as of December 31st, 2019. He will take over the responsibility as Chief Technology Officer.

 



The Supervisory Board also decided to extend the contract of Matthias Zink (49), CEO of the Automotive OEM division, by a further five years until December 31, 2024.





With regard to the changes, Georg F. W. Schaeffler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Uwe Wagner, another top talent within the Schaeffler Group, to the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG. As Chief Technology Officer, he will take over a key position for the future development of Schaeffler Group. Prof. Dr. Gutzmer has been with Schaeffler Group for more than 17 years. He has shaped the company with passion and innovation. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Professor Dr. Gutzmer, who in addition to his role as Chief Technology Officer also served as Deputy CEO, for his outstanding work and his extraordinary commitment."




About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a global automotive and industrial supplier. Top quality, outstanding technology, and exceptionally innovative spirit form the basis for the continued success of the company. By delivering high-precision components and systems in engine, transmission, and chassis applications, as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications, the Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree. The technology company generated sales of approximately 14 billion euros in 2017. With more than 92,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world"s largest companies in family ownership. It has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies at approximately 170 locations in more than 50 countries.











