Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Dr. Nance K. Dicciani

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transaction

The grant of 759 RSUs of Linde plc which shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis one year after the 26 February 2019 date of grant, subject to certain conditions having been fulfilled.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





US$0.00

759 RSUs









d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A









e)

Date of the transaction

26 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue.

g)

Additional Information

The RSUs shall vest in full and payout in Linde plc ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis one year after the 26 February 2019 grant date, provided that the awardee serves on the Linde plc Board of Directors continuously through the vesting date, except under certain circumstances in which a pro-rata payout may be made.



























