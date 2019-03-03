DGAP-DD: QIAGEN N.V. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


02.03.2019 / 22:29



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Sackers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Nature of the transaction


Release of 58,172 Restricted Stock Units. Exercise Price: $0.00. Closing price on February 28, 2019: $38.43.
Subsequent to the grant release, receipt of 30,803 Common Shares upon net share settlement wherein a number of Common Shares are withheld by the Company to cover related expenses (such as taxes and transaction costs based on share price on vesting date).
Grant of 141,131 Performance Stock Units. Cancellation of 5,633 Performance Stock Units.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
