1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Plischke

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

549300J4U55H3WP1XT59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BAY0017


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase in connection with the Supervisory Board members" commitment to buy Bayer AG-Shares.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
69.227378 EUR 65973.6912 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
69.2274 EUR 65973.6912 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 1

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.bayer.com





 
