Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - The Board of Directors of Logwin AG has decided today that it will propose to the Annual General Meeting 2019 which will take place on April 10, 2019 a distribution of EUR 3.50 per share for the financial year 2018. This distribution is a distinct increase to the EUR 2.50 paid for the financial year 2017.

Subject to the resolutions of the General Meeting on the approval of the Annual Financial Statements and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and the appropriation of the earnings, the payment shall be made out of the Equity position of Logwin AG, in particular the so-called Agio. Consequently, the distribution is not subject to withholding tax in Luxembourg.

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2017, the group generated sales of EUR 1.1bn and currently employs about 4,400 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.á r.l. (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg).

