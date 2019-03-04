DGAP-Adhoc: Logwin AG proposes distribution of EUR 3.50 per share
2019. március 04., hétfő, 16:02
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Logwin AG proposes distribution of EUR 3.50 per share
Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - The Board of Directors of Logwin AG has decided today that it will propose to the Annual General Meeting 2019 which will take place on April 10, 2019 a distribution of EUR 3.50 per share for the financial year 2018. This distribution is a distinct increase to the EUR 2.50 paid for the financial year 2017.
Subject to the resolutions of the General Meeting on the approval of the Annual Financial Statements and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and the appropriation of the earnings, the payment shall be made out of the Equity position of Logwin AG, in particular the so-called Agio. Consequently, the distribution is not subject to withholding tax in Luxembourg.
Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser (Chief Financial Officer)
About Logwin AG
Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.á r.l. (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg).
Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Logwin AG
|an de Längten 5
|L-6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 719 690 0
|Fax:
|+352 719 690 1359
|E-mail:
|ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
|Internet:
|www.logwin-logistics.com
|ISIN:
|LU1618151879
|WKN:
|A2DR54
|Indices:
|Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
783401 04-March-2019 CET/CEST
