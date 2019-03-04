DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





UNITED STATES



SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION



WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549



FORM 8-K



CURRENT REPORT



PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE



SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934



DATE OF REPORT (Date of earliest event reported): February 26, 2019



Linde plc



(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)





















Ireland

001-38730

98-1448883

(State or other

(Commission

(I.R.S. Employer

jurisdiction

File Number)

Identification No.)

of incorporation)































The Priestley Centre



10 Priestley Road



Surrey Research Park



Guildford, Surrey GU2 7XY



United Kingdom



(Address of principal executive offices)(Zip Code)



+44 1483 242200



(Registrant"s telephone numbers, including area code)

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)



Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to

simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of

the following provisions:



☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17

CFR 230.425)



☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17

CFR 240.14a-12)



☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the

Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))



☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the

Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))



Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company

as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this

chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2

of this chapter).



Emerging growth company ☐



If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has

elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any

new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section

13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐



Item 5.08 Shareholder Director Nominations.



On February 26, 2019, the Board of Directors of Linde plc (the "Company")

confirmed Friday, July 26, 2019 as the date of the Company"s 2019 annual

general meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The Annual Meeting

is the Company"s first annual general meeting as a publicly traded company

and represents a change of more than thirty days from the anniversary of

the Company"s annual general meeting held on September 27, 2018. As a

result, and in accordance with the provisions of the Company"s Amended and

Restated Constitution and the Companies Act 2014 of Ireland (the "Companies

Act"), as applicable, the Company determined the deadlines for proxy

access, Rule 14a-8 shareholder proposals, advance notice and Irish

statutory shareholder proposals for the Annual Meeting to be as follows:



Proxy Access Proposal Deadline. To be considered timely under the proxy

access provisions of the Company"s Amended and Restated Constitution, a

nomination notice must be given to the Company"s Secretary in writing at

the principal executive offices of the Company and received no later than

the close of business on March 14, 2019, which the Company believes is a

reasonable time before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy

materials to its shareholders.



Rule 14a-8 Shareholder Proposal Deadline. Pursuant to Rule 14a-8 under the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"),

shareholders who wish to have a proposal considered for inclusion in the

Company"s proxy materials for the Annual Meeting must ensure that such

proposal is given to the Company"s Secretary in writing at the principal

executive offices of the Company and received no later than the close of

business on March 14, 2019, which the Company believes is a reasonable time

before it expects to begin to print and send its proxy materials to its

shareholders.



Irish Statutory Shareholder Proposal Deadline. To be considered timely

pursuant to Section 1104 of the Companies Act, a request by a shareholder

(or shareholders) holding 3% of the issued share capital of the Company

(representing at least 3% of the total voting rights of all of the

shareholders having a right to vote at the Annual Meeting) to put an item

on the agenda of the Annual Meeting and/or to table a draft resolution to

be adopted at the Annual Meeting under Section 1104 of the Companies Act

must be received by the Company in written or electronic form no later than

the close of business on June 14, 2019.



Advance Notice Deadline. To be considered timely under the advance notice

provisions of the Company"s Amended and Restated Constitution, notice of

any other shareholder proposal or nomination notice not submitted for

inclusion in the Company"s proxy statement pursuant to the proxy access

provisions of the Company"s Amended and Restated Constitution or Rule 14a-8

under the Exchange Act, and not submitted pursuant to Section 1104 of the

Companies Act, must be given to the Company"s Secretary in writing at the

principal executive offices of the Company and received no earlier than

April 27, 2019 and no later than the close of business on May 27, 2019.



Any such notice or proposal must comply with, and contain all of the

information required by, applicable laws and regulations and, as

applicable, the Company"s Amended and Restated Constitution. A copy of the

Company"s Amended and Restated Constitution was filed with the Securities

and Exchange Commission as Exhibit 3.1 to the Company"s Current Report on

Form 8-K on October 31, 2018.



SIGNATURES



Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the

Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the

undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

















LINDE PLC









Date: March 4, 2019

By:

/s/ Guillermo Bichara





Name: Guillermo Bichara





Title: General Counsel

























