DGAP-Adhoc: Dermapharm Holding SE acquires a stake in cannabis producer for pharmaceutical applications
2019. március 04., hétfő, 17:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Investment
Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Section 17 (1) 1 of the EU Regulation
Dermapharm Holding SE acquires a stake in cannabis producer for pharmaceutical applications
Grünwald, March 4, 2019 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8) concluded an agreement today to acquire a stake in the companies FYTA Company B.V. and FYTA Tech B.V., both headquartered in Waalwijk, Netherlands, as well as FYTA Company GmbH and FYTA Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, both headquartered in Monheim, Germany. By signing the contract, Dermapharm Holding SE is acquiring 20.00 percent of the shares in the companies specializing in the production of medical cannabis for pharmaceutical applications with effect from March 4, 2019. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The approval required for medical cannabis production was granted by the Dutch regulatory authority (CIBG)(1) on February 25, 2019. The approval covers around 12 tons of medical cannabis per year and is expandable. FYTA currently has its own state-of-the-art indoor production facility in Waalwijk that enables the production of up to 25 tons of medical cannabis per year. The transaction also includes the assignment of 49.9% of the shares in the 100% axicorp subsidiary Remedix GmbH, based in Friedrichsdorf, Germany, to UWF Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, based in Monheim, Germany. As a re-importer in the pharmaceutical sector, Remedix GmbH is specialized in EU narcotics and licensed by the Federal Opium Agency to trade in narcotics. Remedix GmbH will take over the import to Germany and distribution of medical cannabis as a joint platform between Dermapharm and the FYTA companies.
1) Ministerie von Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport
>End of ad hoc announcement<
Contacts
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 64 86-0
|E-mail:
|ir@dermapharm.de
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS5D8
|WKN:
|A2GS5D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
783577 04-March-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: STADA: Completion of the compliance investigation
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Abschluss der Compliance-Untersuchung bei STADA
[2018.11.28. 08:05]
-
»
Netcoins Holdings Inc. : Transaktionsrekord von 4,5 Mio. CAD an einem Tag trotz Bitcoin Crash - Aktie vor Neubewertung!
[2018.11.27. 09:47]
-
»
Go Cobalt Mining Corp.: Weiterer Volltreffer mit über 2 % Vanadium aus Bodenproben - der Konkurrenz deutlich voraus!
[2018.11.27. 07:53]