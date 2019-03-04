DGAP-News: Dermapharm Holding SE acquires stake in cannabis producer for pharmaceutical applications
Dermapharm Holding SE acquires stake in cannabis producer for pharmaceutical applications
The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The approval required for medical cannabis production was granted by the Dutch regulatory authority (CIBG)(1) on February 25, 2019. The approval covers around 12 tons of medical cannabis per year and is expandable. FYTA currently has its own state-of-the-art indoor production facility in Waalwijk that enables the production of up to 25 tons of medical cannabis per year. The transaction also includes the assignment of 49.9% of the shares in the 100% axicorp subsidiary Remedix GmbH, based in Friedrichsdorf, Germany, to UWF Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, based in Monheim, Germany. As a re-importer in the pharmaceutical sector, Remedix GmbH is specialized in EU narcotics and licensed to trade in narcotics by the Federal Opium Agency. Remedix GmbH will take over the import to Germany and marketing of medical cannabis as a joint platform between Dermapharm and the Fyta companies.
"We have been working intensively with natural products for many years. In our opinion, the market for medical cannabis will continue to gain in importance. The investment in FYTA is therefore a logical step in securing our access to the market. In the future, we will distribute the medical cannabis produced by FYTA and intend to expand our product portfolio in this area in the long term. The shareholding also represents an adequate addition to the new therapeutic area of pain treatment," commented Karin Samusch, member of the board of management of Dermapharm Holding SE.
Since March 2017, the German law "Cannabis as Medicine" has regulated the use of cannabis drugs as an alternative therapy for patients with serious diseases. This means that seriously ill people can obtain cannabis products on prescription in the pharmacy after a long period of requiring special permission. Cannabis products are becoming increasingly popular worldwide, not least because of their medical potential. According to market studies, expenditure on legal cannabis worldwide is expected to rise to 57 billion US dollars by 2027. Medical cannabis is expected to account for 33% of this figure(2).
