2019. március 04., hétfő, 21:05





04.03.2019 / 21:05


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 07, 2019
German: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2019/
English: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/2019/

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019
German: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2019/
English: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/2019/














Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com





 
