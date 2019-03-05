DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Adler Modemärkte AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Adler Modemärkte AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





04.03.2019





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adler Modemärkte AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2019

German: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2018/

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 14, 2019

German: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/geschaeftsberichte/2018/

English: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/annual-reports/2018/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019

German: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/investor-relations/berichte-publikationen/quartalsberichte/2019/

English: https://www.adlermode-unternehmen.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-publications/financial-reports/2019/





