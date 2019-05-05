DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





First Sensor AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend of EUR0.20 Per Share / Supervisory Board Elects New Members Subject to German Act Concerning One-Third Employee Representation





03.05.2019 / 16:04







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend of EUR0.20 Per Share / Supervisory Board Elects New Members Subject to German Act Concerning One-Third Employee Representation





First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific sensor solutions, today held its Annual General Meeting for 2019. The shareholders approved the dividend of EUR0.20 per share by 99,9% of the votes. The dividend will be distributed on May 8, 2019. The other items on the agenda, including an amendment to the Articles of Association relating to the size of the Supervisory Board in accordance with the German Act Concerning One-Third Employee Representation on the Supervisory Board (DrittelbG), were also passed with a large majority.

As of the conclusion of the 2019 Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG is initially composed of three members, and once the new Articles of Association have been entered in the commercial register this number will increase to six. The three-member Supervisory Board will comprise Marc de Jong and Prof. Christoph Kutter as shareholder representatives and Tilo Vollprecht as employee representative. De Jong and Kutter have held their seats on the board for five and two years respectively. The six-member Supervisory Board will thereafter also include Olga Wolfenberg as a further employee representative, and Prof. Alfred Gossner and Guido Prehn as two further shareholder representatives. Prof. Gossner, who has been a representative on the First Sensor AG Supervisory Board for over six years now, will assume the role of Chairman of the six-member board. Guido Prehn, partner of DPE Deutsche Private Equity GmbH, is a new appointment to the First Sensor Supervisory Board and replaces Götz Gollan, who after nine years has decided not to run for this office again for professional reasons.

In his speech to shareholders, CEO Dr. Dirk Rothweiler illustrated the company"s success stories and the additional measures it its taking under its profitable growth strategy. He also gave examples of the growth drivers behind the business model. "We are seeing consistently high demand for our pressure sensors and this is prompting us to continue to develop our production capacities and new generations of products. We are also deliberately driving forward our growth through the further development of our LiDAR sensors as a basic technology for autonomous driving and automated production," said Rothweiler. He also announced the company"s intention to develop the camera and imaging business based on the platform strategy in all three target markets.

The result for the past fiscal year and current business development were also addressed. The Executive Board reaffirmed its expectation that the company will close 2019 as a whole with sales between EUR160 million and EUR170 million and an EBIT margin between 8.5% and 9.5%. The company"s objective is to achieve a sustainable EBIT margin of 10% by 2020, if its growth opportunities remain at a high level in the medium to long term.

About First Sensor AG



Founded as a technology start-up in the early 1990s, today, First Sensor is a global player in sensor technology. Based on our know-how in chip design and production as well as microelectronic packaging, standard sensors and customer-specific sensor solutions are developed in the fields of photonics, pressure and advanced electronics for the ever-growing demand in key applications for the target markets of Industrial, Medical and Mobility. The strategy is aimed at profitable growth and focuses on key customers and products, forward integration and strengthening our international presence. First Sensor has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1999 [Prime Standard Ι WKN: 720190 Ι ISIN DE0007201907 Ι SIS]. Further information: www.first-sensor.com.

Disclaimer



Statements in this report relating to future developments are based on a prudent estimate of future events. Actual events of the company may deviate significantly from planned events, as they depend on a large number of market and economic factors, some of which are outside of the company"s control.



Image material for printing

https://www.first-sensor.com/en/company/press/picture-archive/index.html



First Sensor AG owns the rights to the images. Please make reference to this when using the material. If you require more material, you are welcome to contact us.