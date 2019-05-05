DGAP-News: First Sensor AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend of EUR0.20 Per Share / Supervisory Board Elects New Members Subject to German Act Concerning One-Third Employee Representation
2019. május 03., péntek, 16:04
DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Annual General Meeting Approves Dividend of EUR0.20 Per Share / Supervisory Board Elects New Members Subject to German Act Concerning One-Third Employee Representation
As of the conclusion of the 2019 Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG is initially composed of three members, and once the new Articles of Association have been entered in the commercial register this number will increase to six. The three-member Supervisory Board will comprise Marc de Jong and Prof. Christoph Kutter as shareholder representatives and Tilo Vollprecht as employee representative. De Jong and Kutter have held their seats on the board for five and two years respectively. The six-member Supervisory Board will thereafter also include Olga Wolfenberg as a further employee representative, and Prof. Alfred Gossner and Guido Prehn as two further shareholder representatives. Prof. Gossner, who has been a representative on the First Sensor AG Supervisory Board for over six years now, will assume the role of Chairman of the six-member board. Guido Prehn, partner of DPE Deutsche Private Equity GmbH, is a new appointment to the First Sensor Supervisory Board and replaces Götz Gollan, who after nine years has decided not to run for this office again for professional reasons.
In his speech to shareholders, CEO Dr. Dirk Rothweiler illustrated the company"s success stories and the additional measures it its taking under its profitable growth strategy. He also gave examples of the growth drivers behind the business model. "We are seeing consistently high demand for our pressure sensors and this is prompting us to continue to develop our production capacities and new generations of products. We are also deliberately driving forward our growth through the further development of our LiDAR sensors as a basic technology for autonomous driving and automated production," said Rothweiler. He also announced the company"s intention to develop the camera and imaging business based on the platform strategy in all three target markets.
The result for the past fiscal year and current business development were also addressed. The Executive Board reaffirmed its expectation that the company will close 2019 as a whole with sales between EUR160 million and EUR170 million and an EBIT margin between 8.5% and 9.5%. The company"s objective is to achieve a sustainable EBIT margin of 10% by 2020, if its growth opportunities remain at a high level in the medium to long term.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|807143
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
807143 03.05.2019
