CONSUS Real Estate AG successfully places EUR 400 million Senior Secured Bond





Successful placement of EUR 400 million bond with institutional investors



Senior Secured bond with coupon of 9.625% issued at 98.5 %



Five year term with maturity in 2024



Bond rating from Fitch and S&P of B/B- and corporate rating of B/B confirmed



Net proceeds to be primarily used for the refinancing of outstanding liabilities of the Consus Group and cash payments in connection with the acquisition of shares in CG Group AG







Berlin, 3 May 2019 - CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus", and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Consus Group") successfully placed a senior secured corporate bond (Senior Secured Notes) with a total nominal amount of EUR 400,000,000 with institutional investors today. The notes have been issued at 98.5% with a duration of five years (until 2024), and a non-call period of two years and a coupon rate of 9.625% p.a. over the term.





The notes are governed by New York law (144A/Reg S) and are expected to be listed on the Official List of The International Stock Exchange. The net proceeds from the issue will be primarily used for the refinancing of outstanding liabilities of the Consus Group and cash payments in connection with the acquisition of shares in CG Group AG.





The rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor"s rated the notes B and B-, respectively. The two rating agencies" issuer ratings for the Consus Group are B and B, respectively, with a stable outlook in each case. The detailed ratings are available on the Standard & Poor"s website at www.standardandpoors.com and on the Fitch"s website at www.fitchratings.com.com.





Andreas Steyer, CEO of Consus, comments: "The successful placement of our bond underlines the confidence investors have both in the Consus Group and in the potential of our business. Consus is the leading pure-play developer of real estate properties in the top 9 cities in Germany and has a business model focused on forward sales of residential developments to institutional investors that is geared towards reducing development risks."





Benjamin Lee, CFO of Consus, adds: "We have had strong investor feedback which delivered positive support to our successful bond issue. In combination with Consus" recent strong 2018 financials, this provides a very good backdrop to Consus 2019 performance."



About Consus Real Estate AG



CONSUS Real Estate AG ("Consus") the leading pure-play German property developer in the top 9 cities with EUR 9.6bn (GDV) in properties under development as per 31 December 2018. The Company focuses on residential property and specialises in the development of entire neighbourhoods ("quartiers") and standardised flats. The use of forward sales to institutional investors and the digitalisation of construction processes allow the Company to operate along the entire property development value chain. Consus implements projects - from the planning phase through to construction and transfer of ownership, as well as property management and the associated services - via its subsidiaries CG Group AG and SSN GROUP. CONSUS Real Estate AG"s shares are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and are traded on XETRA in Frankfurt, among others.



























