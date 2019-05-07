DGAP-News: DEUTZ AG: Strong increase in revenue and earnings for DEUTZ in the first quarter
2019. május 07., kedd, 07:30
DGAP-News: DEUTZ AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Cologne, 7 May 2019 - DEUTZ, one of the world"s leading manufacturers of innovative drive systems, has today published its final results for the first quarter of 2019.
"DEUTZ has made an excellent start to the year, and all regions and segments have played their part," says CEO Dr Frank Hiller, summing up the Company"s strong showing at the beginning of 2019. "We have surpassed the outstanding results for revenue and earnings achieved in the first quarter of last year. We are also reaffirming the forecast for 2019 as a whole on the basis of the high level of orders on hand. Our new strategy for China and our initiatives aimed at increasing profitability and embracing new technologies mean that DEUTZ is well positioned now and for the future. DEUTZ remains on a growth trajectory and we are well on the way to achieving our medium-term targets for 2022."
High level of new orders sustained
Thanks to the rise in operating profit, net income went up by 14.8 per cent compared with the prior-year period to reach EUR 20.9 million. As a result, earnings per share increased from EUR 0.15 to EUR 0.17.
Segment: DEUTZ Compact Engines
DEUTZ Customised Solutions segment
Group forecast for 2019 confirmed
Conference call
Upcoming financial dates
Contact
Further information is available at www.deutz.com.
Forward-looking statements
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEUTZ AG
|Ottostraße 1
|51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 822 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 822 3525
|E-mail:
|ir@deutz.com
|Internet:
|www.deutz.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006305006
|WKN:
|630500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|807709
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
807709 07.05.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]