Ad hoc information Q1



Sassenberg, May 7, 2019. The first quarter of 2019 saw technotrans SE achieve consolidated revenue of EUR 53.1 million and a consolidated operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 3.3 million. With a moderate decline in revenue of 2 %, consolidated EBIT was a substantial 26 % down on the prior-year figure of EUR 4.5 million. A major factor behind this development was investment restraint in the auto-related plastics processing industry. In light of the business performance in the first quarter of 2019 and expectations of a continuing slowdown in economic growth as the year progresses, the Board of Management of technotrans SE is adjusting the forecast for the current financial year for the technotrans Group. The Board of Management anticipates that technotrans will achieve consolidated revenue in the range of EUR 218 to 226 million (previously: EUR 224 to 232 million) and a consolidated operating profit of between EUR 12.0 and 16.0 million (previously: EUR 17.5 to 19.0 million).

















