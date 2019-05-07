DGAP-News: Hannover Re records sustained premium and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2019
Hannover Re records sustained premium and earnings growth in the first quarter of 2019
"We made the most of opportunities on the property and casualty reinsurance markets and have grown our portfolio by a double-digit percentage so far", Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Wallin stated. "We are pleased with the result in life and health reinsurance, where the healthy underlying profitability is now becoming evident after the strains associated with treaty recaptures in 2018. The return on investment is roughly stable at 3.0%. All in all, with Group net income of EUR 293.7 million we are well on track to achieving our year-end target in the order of EUR 1.1 billion."
Gross premium shows significant growth
Property and casualty reinsurance delivers substantial growth
Gross written premium improved by 22.8% to EUR 4.4 billion (EUR 3.6 billion); adjusted for exchange rate effects, the increase would have been 19.4%. The retention rose to 91.9% (91.6%). Net premium earned climbed by 20.8% to EUR 2.9 billion (EUR 2.4 billion); growth would have reached 18.0% at constant exchange rates.
With net expenditure on large losses coming in at EUR 59.0 million (EUR 73.4 million), the impact on the first quarter was lower than in the comparable period and thus well below the envisaged quarterly budget of EUR 175 million. Amounting to EUR 25.2 million, the largest single loss event was flooding in Australia, which caused widespread devastation in the state of Queensland, followed by storm Eberhard in Germany at EUR 15.2 million.
The underwriting result for property and casualty reinsurance including interest on funds withheld and contract deposits was well about the level of the previous year at EUR 124.8 million (EUR 99.6 million). The combined ratio improved slightly to 95.7% (95.9%). The operating profit (EBIT) in property and casualty reinsurance was virtually unchanged at EUR 334.4 million (EUR 338.9 million). Group net income contracted by 6.7% to EUR 219.0 million (EUR 234.8 million). Earnings per share stood at EUR 1.82 (EUR 1.95).
Improved profitability in life and health reinsurance as anticipated
"Following the exceptional strains associated with the termination of loss-making treaties in US mortality business in the previous year, earnings improved", Mr. Wallin noted.
Return on investment beats guidance
Write-downs totalled EUR 17.4 million (EUR 11.0 million) and were in large measure attributable to depreciation taken on real estate. Altogether, income of EUR 328.3 million (EUR 332.8 million) was generated from assets under own management. The resulting annualised return of 3.0% beat the minimum 2.8% target set for the full financial year.
Interest on funds withheld and contract deposits increased to EUR 70.6 million (EUR 58.7 million). Net investment income including interest on funds withheld and contract deposits amounted to EUR 398.9 million (EUR 391.5 million).
In Japan rates improved markedly in the wake of previous natural catastrophe losses. This led to sometimes considerable increases in reinsurance prices for non-proportional catastrophe business. Hannover Re boosted its premium volume here while maintaining broadly stable exposures. The renewal of parts of the North American portfolio also proved highly successful; altogether, premium income in this area grew by around 18%, mainly stemming from new business opportunities.
In total property and casualty reinsurance business Hannover Re expects significant currency-adjusted premium growth at largely stable conditions based on the outcome of this year"s various rounds of treaty renewals. The company is targeting a combined ratio of no more than 97%. The EBIT margin should reach at least 10%.
In life and health reinsurance Hannover Re anticipates further good opportunities to add to the portfolio. The company is looking to book moderate growth in gross premium after adjustment for exchange rate effects. Following the elimination of the previous year"s strains from treaty recaptures, the operating result (EBIT) in life and health reinsurance should improve appreciably in the 2019 financial year and comfortably exceed the strategic target of at least 5% EBIT growth.
Based on constant exchange rates, Hannover Re"s expectation is that gross premium in total business will grow by a single-digit percentage. The company envisages a return on investment of at least 2.8% for 2019. The Group expects to book net income in the current financial year in the order of EUR 1.1 billion. This is conditional upon major loss expenditure not significantly exceeding the budgeted level of EUR 875 million and assumes that there are no unforeseen distortions on capital markets.
Hannover Re"s anticipated payout ratio for the ordinary dividend continues to be in the range of 35% to 45% of its IFRS Group net income. The ordinary dividend will be supplemented by payment of a special dividend if the comfortable level of capitalisation remains unchanged and Group net income comes in within the bounds of expectations.
As already reported, the Supervisory Board of Hannover Rück SE
Hannover Re, with gross premium of more than EUR 19 billion, is the fourth-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with more than 3,300 staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 100 subsidiaries, branches and representative offices worldwide. The Group"s German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor"s AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".
