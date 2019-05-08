DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

2019. május 07., kedd, 17:51








Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


07.05.2019 / 17:50



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



































































1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Bernd Hugo Eulitz
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive VP Americas Gases
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Performance Share Units ("PSUs")


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transactions Acquisition of Return on Capital ("ROC") PSUs

The acquisition of 5,385 ROC PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2009 Praxair, Inc. Long Term Incentive Plan, as assumed by Linde plc (the "Plan").

Acquisition of Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") PSUs

The acquisition of 2,655 TSR PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the Plan.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Acquisition of ROC PSUs
    US$0.00 5,385 ROC PSUs
    Acquisition of TSR PSUs
    US$0.00 2,655 TSR PSUs
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Dates of the transactions 1 May 2019
f) Place of the transactions Outside of trading venue
g) Additional Information The 5,385 ROC PSUs and 2,655 TSR PSUs will payout in accordance with the Plan.













07.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



50821  07.05.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum