Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name

Mr. Sanjiv Lamba

Reason for the notification

Position/status

Executive VP APAC Gases

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Name

Linde public limited company

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Performance Share Units ("PSUs")





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

Nature of the transactions

Acquisition of Return on Capital ("ROC") PSUs



The acquisition of 5,385 ROC PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the Amended and Restated 2009 Praxair, Inc. Long Term Incentive Plan, as assumed by Linde plc (the "Plan").



Acquisition of Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") PSUs



The acquisition of 2,655 TSR PSUs of Linde plc pursuant to the Plan.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Acquisition of ROC PSUs





US$0.00

5,385 ROC PSUs





Acquisition of TSR PSUs





US$0.00

2,655 TSR PSUs

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

Dates of the transactions

1 May 2019

Place of the transactions

Outside of trading venue

Additional Information

The 5,385 ROC PSUs and 2,655 TSR PSUs will payout in accordance with the Plan.



























