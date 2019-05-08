DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal in the case of ongoing 5G spectrum auction
DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend
1&1 Drillisch AG: Dividend proposal in the case of ongoing 5G spectrum auction
Due to the historically long time the 5G spectrum auction has already lasted, it is currently unclear when the auction will end. It is therefore also unclear if it will be known by the originally planned deadline (May 20, 2019) whether 1&1 Drillisch has acquired spectrum at the auction.
In order to ensure that the necessary additional investments can also be made in the event of a successful acquisition of spectrum at the auction after this date, the triggering event for the dividend proposal of EUR 0.05 should no longer only be the actual acquisition of spectrum at the auction by May 20, 2019, but also the event that no spectrum has yet been acquired at the auction, but that this is still possible.
If it is not known for certain on May 20, 2019 that 1&1 Drillisch will not acquire frequencies in the course of the 5G spectrum auction, the Management Board and Supervisory Board plan to decide a dividend proposal of EUR 0.05 per share for the Annual Shareholders" Meeting.
Maintal, May 07, 2019
1&1 Drillisch AG
Contact:
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@1und1-drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.1und1-drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|808219
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
808219 07.05.2019
