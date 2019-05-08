DGAP-Adhoc: blockescence plc: capital increases by 2,170,000 shares
2019. május 07., kedd, 22:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: blockescence plc / Key word(s): Capital Increase
blockescence plc: capital increases by 2,170,000 shares
Furthermore, the Board of Directors today decided to propose to the Shareholders that the company name of blockescence plc shall be changed to "Media and Games Invest plc".
The decision for the new name has been made to better reflect the focus of the company. The name change shall be put to a vote at an extraordinary general meeting on May 29, 2019.
It was also decided that the company wants to increase its stake in gamigo AG to at least 65% and therefore to start concrete negotiations with the minority shareholders of the company.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
The change of name is to clarify the company"s alignment towards investors. The new name "Media and Games Invest plc" complies with its focus to acquire shares in the media and gaming sectors as a strategic investment holding and to further develop the assets following a "buy, integrate, build & improve" principle. Within the fast-growing media and gaming markets, the company continues to build on using arising M&A opportunities as well as platform and synergy potentials between the markets and its portfolio companies in the most ideal way.
The acquisition of the ReachHero shares is the first direct investment of Media and Games Invest plc (short: MGI) within the media sector. It is expected to cause significant synergies with the gamigo media companies adspree and Mediakraft as well as to have positive effects on the gaming unit of the gamigo group. Therefore, the transaction is exemplary for the orientation of MGI. As announced on February 26, 2019, 65,42 % of ReachHero"s shares have been acquired, with also the option to acquire the remaining shares as well.
A further increase of shares regarding the most important participation, the gamigo AG, is planned. At this time, 38 % of shares and 53 % of voting rights are being held. The goal is to increase the participation to more than 65 %, through the acquisition of shares from minority shareholders. For years, the gamigo group shows a steady and continuous increase in revenue and earnings. With more than 20 M&A transactions in the past 5 years, gamigo successfully positioned itself as a consolidator on the fast-growing media and gaming markets and proved that its acquisition-driven platform strategy is successful.
CEO Remco Westermann: "We have a high level of expertise in two fast-growing markets which have many things in common and which provide opportunities for great synergies. gamigo shall be more closely involved in the future to elevate more synergies. Therefore, we want to increase our share of the company. We proved in the past that we can invest, integrate and develop in a profitable way. Our focus makes us unique in the market which shall now also be expressed by our namechange.
About blockescence plc (in future "Media and Games Invest plc"):
blockescence (in future "Media and Games Invest plc") is a strategic investment holding focusing on a "buy, integrate, build & improve" strategy of fast-growing companies within the media and games market. The portfolio companies of blockescence grow through acquisitions as well as organically. Proven and new technologies are actively being used to create efficiency improvements and competitive advantages. The most important participation is the gamigo AG, a fast-growing company in the gaming and media sectors of which blockescence holds 38 % of shares and 53 % of voting rights. blockescence has its headquarters in Valletta (Malta), it holds subsidiaries in Switzerland and Germany, and it is listed on the Frankfurt stock market as well as XETRA.
Disclaimer:
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of blockescence or its affiliated companies. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of blockescence and its affiliated companies and the estimates given here. Neither blockescence nor its affiliated companies assume any liability to update these forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Press contact:
edicto GmbH
Emitter:
blockescence plc
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|blockescence plc
|St. Christopher Street 168
|VLT 1467 Valletta
|Malta
|Phone:
|+356 21 22 7553
|Fax:
|+356 21 22 7667
|E-mail:
|info@blockescence.com
|Internet:
|www.blockescence.com
|ISIN:
|MT0000580101
|WKN:
|A1JGT0
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board); Malta
|EQS News ID:
|808351
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
808351 07-May-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler acquires Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler kauft Elmotec Statomat GmbH
[2018.11.28. 08:45]