RENK AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


09.05.2019 / 11:57


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


RENK AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 12, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 12, 2019
German: https://www.renk-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/
English: https://www.renk-ag.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/














Language: English
Company: RENK AG

Gögginger Str. 73

86159 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.renk.eu





 
