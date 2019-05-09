DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Bond





TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to issue senior unsecured fixed rate notes





09-May-2019 / 12:17 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to issue senior unsecured fixed rate notes

Berlin, Germany, May 9, 2019 - Subject to market conditions, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG intends to conduct a benchmark offering of senior unsecured fixed rate notes with an expected term of seven years (until 2026). The notes are expected to be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and will be governed by German law. The net proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used for future acquisitions as well as for general corporate purposes.



Contact

Sven Annutsch



Investor Relations



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG



Hausvogteiplatz 12



10117 Berlin



Tel.: +49-30-2470-6089



e-mail: sven.annutsch@tlg.de



Important notice

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG or of any of its subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States of America in the absence of registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc. (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons")). This document must not be acted on, or relied upon, by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") this announcement and any offer, if made subsequently, is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive. For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC and any amendments thereto, in particular Directive 2010/73/EU.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the private placement of securities described in this announcement (the "Placement"). Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the Placement for the person concerned.

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has made to the best of its knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by TLG IMMOBILIEN AG. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or developments may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.