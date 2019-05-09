DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Home Member State





STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





09.05.2019 / 12:46





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





STEMMER IMAGING AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the

Home Member State.





09.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

