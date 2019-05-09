DGAP-CMS: STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Home Member State


STEMMER IMAGING AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


09.05.2019 / 12:46


STEMMER IMAGING AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the
Home Member State.














Language: English
Company: STEMMER IMAGING AG

Gutenbergstr. 9-13

82178 Puchheim

Germany
Internet: www.stemmer-imaging.com





 
