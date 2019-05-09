DGAP-PVR: Odeon Film AG: Correction of a release from 08/05/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019. május 09., csütörtök, 13:37
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Odeon Film AG
Odeon Film AG: Correction of a release from 08/05/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.05.2019 / 13:37
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Odeon Film AG
|Street:
|Hofmannstraße 25-27
|Postal code:
|81379
|City:
|München
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900GJ7SD4UUCS3N14
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: KKR Management LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, USA, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
|Tele-München Fernseh-GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|85.23 %
|0 %
|85.23 %
|11842770
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0006853005
|0
|10094030
|0 %
|85.23 %
|Total
|10094030
|85.23 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|Total
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|
|Total
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|KKR Management LLC
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR & Co. Inc
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Group Holdings Corp.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Fund Holdings L.P.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Europe IV Limited
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Associates Europe IV L.P.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR European Fund IV L.P.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Show Aggregator GP Limited
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Show Aggregator L.P.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|SHOW LUX GP 1 S.à r.l.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show TopCo S.C.A.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|SHOW LUX GP 2 S.à r.l.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show Holding S.C.A.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show German HoldCo GmbH
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show German AcquiCo GmbH
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show Jupiter Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show Jupiter Beteiligungs AG
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Tele-München Fernseh-GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft
|85.23% %
|% %
|85.23% %
|
|KKR Management LLC
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR & Co. Inc
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Group Holdings Corp.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Fund Holdings L.P.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Europe IV Limited
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Associates Europe IV L.P.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR European Fund IV L.P.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Show Aggregator GP Limited
|% %
|% %
|% %
|KKR Show Aggregator L.P.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|SHOW LUX GP 1 S.à r.l.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show TopCo S.C.A.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|SHOW LUX GP 2 S.à r.l.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show Holding S.C.A.
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show German HoldCo GmbH
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show German AcquiCo GmbH
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show Jupiter Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Show Jupiter Verwaltungs GmbH
|% %
|% %
|% %
|Tele-München Fernseh-GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft
|85.23% %
|% %
|85.23% %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Notification pursuant to sec. 37 para. 1 WpHG by KKR Management LLC as ultimate parent company.
Date
09.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Odeon Film AG
|Hofmannstraße 25-27
|81379 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.odeonfilm.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
809279 09.05.2019
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.