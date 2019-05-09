DGAP-PVR: Odeon Film AG: Correction of a release from 08/05/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Odeon Film AG


Odeon Film AG: Correction of a release from 08/05/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


09.05.2019 / 13:37


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Odeon Film AG
Street: Hofmannstraße 25-27
Postal code: 81379
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900GJ7SD4UUCS3N14

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: KKR Management LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, USA, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Tele-München Fernseh-GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

06 May 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 85.23 % 0 % 85.23 % 11842770
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006853005 0 10094030 0 % 85.23 %
Total 10094030 85.23 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:






























































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
KKR Management LLC % % % % % %
KKR & Co. Inc % % % % % %
KKR Group Holdings Corp. % % % % % %
KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited % % % % % %
KKR Fund Holdings L.P. % % % % % %
KKR Europe IV Limited % % % % % %
KKR Associates Europe IV L.P. % % % % % %
KKR European Fund IV L.P. % % % % % %
KKR Show Aggregator GP Limited % % % % % %
KKR Show Aggregator L.P. % % % % % %
SHOW LUX GP 1 S.à r.l. % % % % % %
Show TopCo S.C.A. % % % % % %
SHOW LUX GP 2 S.à r.l. % % % % % %
Show Holding S.C.A. % % % % % %
Show German HoldCo GmbH % % % % % %
Show German AcquiCo GmbH % % % % % %
Show Jupiter Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH % % % % % %
Show Jupiter Beteiligungs AG % % % % % %
Tele-München Fernseh-GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft 85.23% % % % 85.23% %
 


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Notification pursuant to sec. 37 para. 1 WpHG by KKR Management LLC as ultimate parent company. 


Date

07 May 2019














Language: English
Company: Odeon Film AG

Hofmannstraße 25-27

81379 München

Germany
Internet: www.odeonfilm.de





 
