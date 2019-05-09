

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Odeon Film AG





Odeon Film AG: Correction of a release from 08/05/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





09.05.2019 / 13:37





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Odeon Film AG

Street:

Hofmannstraße 25-27

Postal code:

81379

City:

München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900GJ7SD4UUCS3N14



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: KKR Management LLC

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, USA, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Tele-München Fernseh-GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

06 May 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

85.23 %

0 %

85.23 %

11842770

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0006853005

0

10094030

0 %

85.23 %

Total

10094030

85.23 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

KKR Management LLC

% %

% %

% %

KKR & Co. Inc

% %

% %

% %

KKR Group Holdings Corp.

% %

% %

% %

KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited

% %

% %

% %

KKR Fund Holdings L.P.

% %

% %

% %

KKR Europe IV Limited

% %

% %

% %

KKR Associates Europe IV L.P.

% %

% %

% %

KKR European Fund IV L.P.

% %

% %

% %

KKR Show Aggregator GP Limited

% %

% %

% %

KKR Show Aggregator L.P.

% %

% %

% %

SHOW LUX GP 1 S.à r.l.

% %

% %

% %

Show TopCo S.C.A.

% %

% %

% %

SHOW LUX GP 2 S.à r.l.

% %

% %

% %

Show Holding S.C.A.

% %

% %

% %

Show German HoldCo GmbH

% %

% %

% %

Show German AcquiCo GmbH

% %

% %

% %

Show Jupiter Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH

% %

% %

% %

Show Jupiter Beteiligungs AG

% %

% %

% %

Tele-München Fernseh-GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft

85.23% %

% %

85.23% %









KKR Management LLC

% %

% %

% %

KKR & Co. Inc

% %

% %

% %

KKR Group Holdings Corp.

% %

% %

% %

KKR Fund Holdings GP Limited

% %

% %

% %

KKR Fund Holdings L.P.

% %

% %

% %

KKR Europe IV Limited

% %

% %

% %

KKR Associates Europe IV L.P.

% %

% %

% %

KKR European Fund IV L.P.

% %

% %

% %

KKR Show Aggregator GP Limited

% %

% %

% %

KKR Show Aggregator L.P.

% %

% %

% %

SHOW LUX GP 1 S.à r.l.

% %

% %

% %

Show TopCo S.C.A.

% %

% %

% %

SHOW LUX GP 2 S.à r.l.

% %

% %

% %

Show Holding S.C.A.

% %

% %

% %

Show German HoldCo GmbH

% %

% %

% %

Show German AcquiCo GmbH

% %

% %

% %

Show Jupiter Beteiligungsverwaltung GmbH

% %

% %

% %

Show Jupiter Verwaltungs GmbH

% %

% %

% %

Tele-München Fernseh-GmbH & Co. Produktionsgesellschaft

85.23% %

% %

85.23% %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Notification pursuant to sec. 37 para. 1 WpHG by KKR Management LLC as ultimate parent company.





Date

07 May 2019



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























09.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



