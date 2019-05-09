DGAP-AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2019. május 09., csütörtök, 13:33





DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: SMT Scharf AG / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten


SMT Scharf AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen


09.05.2019 / 13:33


Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.


Hiermit gibt die SMT Scharf AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 15.05.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 15.05.2019
Deutsch: https://smtscharf.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/halbjahres-und-quartalsberichte/
Englisch: https://smtscharf.com/en/investor-relations-2/publications/semi-annual-and-quarterly-reports/














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SMT Scharf AG

Römerstrasse 104

59075 Hamm

Deutschland
Internet: www.smtscharf.com





 
