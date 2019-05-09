DGAP-AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen
2019. május 09., csütörtök, 13:33
DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: SMT Scharf AG / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten
Hiermit gibt die SMT Scharf AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
Bericht: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|SMT Scharf AG
|Römerstrasse 104
|59075 Hamm
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.smtscharf.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
809247 09.05.2019
