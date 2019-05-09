DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE


Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


09.05.2019 / 15:21


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Uniper SE
Street: Holzstraße 6
Postal code: 40221
City: Dusseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300UXRTWGIBZQ4J67

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Recall of re-hypothecated shares

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Paul E. Singer
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

02 May 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 17.84 % 0.00 % 17.84 % 365960000
Previous notification 6.39 % 11.45 % 17.84 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000UNSE018 0 65283859 0 % 17.84 %
Total 65283859 17.84 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

(if at least held 3% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) % (if at least held 5% or more) %
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 8.89 % % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 8.89 % % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 8.89 % % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 8.89 % % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 8.89 % % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. 8.89 % % 8.89 %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall GmbH & Co. KG 5.001 % % 5.001 %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Liverpool Associates, Ltd. % % %
The Liverpool Limited Partnership % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Advisors GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Special GP, LLC % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Elliott Associates, L.P. % % %
Warrington LLC % % %
 


Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc. 13.90 % % 13.90 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

07 May 2019














Language: English
Company: Uniper SE

Holzstraße 6

40221 Dusseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy





 
End of News DGAP News Service




809351  09.05.2019 



