Heidelberg, Germany, May 9, 2019 - SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE continues its successful business development in 2019 with a major order: SNP, a solutions provider for digital transformation, has secured an order for the division of the SAP system landscape of a prominent Swiss energy and high-tech company. The order volume for software and services is in the lower double-digit million range. The company announced the sale of one of its business units last year. The implementation of the transaction inevitably requires a division of the underlying commercial SAP systems.

SNP won the contract with its software-supported analytical method (SNP CrystalBridge and SNP Interface Scanner), the performance capacity of its transformation software (SNP Transformation Backbone with SAP LT) and its broad experience in implementing transactions.

Using this software paves the way for optimal project planning while minimizing project risk. The performance capacity and the high degree of automation of the software solutions, combined with SNP"s ability to deliver globally, make it possible to implement projects efficiently and coordinate them seamlessly across different time zones.

Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, CEO of SNP SE: "This important order emphasizes once more the high degree of performance SNP provides for its customers. SNP is increasingly becoming a strategic partner of global groups facing challenging transformation projects in the area of mergers and acquisitions. Especially in these transactions - which often have to be completed under tight deadlines - every minute counts, as does the reliability of an experienced partner."

About SNP

With its solutions, SNP SE supports companies and organizations in adapting their business models and seizing the opportunities of digitalization. SNP software and services facilitate the implementation of business or technical modifications to business applications and enable its customers to implement these modifications automatically.

The world"s leading software suite for data transformations (CrystalBridge(R) and Transformation Backbone(R) with SAP(R) LT) have laid the foundations for setting an industry standard for automated data transformation. Changes in IT systems are automatically analyzed, implemented and tracked. This offers clear qualitative advantages, while significantly reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects.

The SNP Group has over 1,350 employees worldwide. Headquartered in Heidelberg, the company generated revenue of approximately EUR 131 million in the 2018 fiscal year. SNP"s customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

