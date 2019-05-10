DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Investment





Nanogate enhances its engineering expertise through strategic partnership with ERBIWA and plans investment

- ERBIWA is a specialist in the development of complex plastic components and sophisticated manufacturing processes

- Initial shareholding of 50% pursued

- Partnership is to lead to a pan-European engineering center for tool and production technologies

- Group gains valuable know-how in the development and optimization of components, profits from additional surface expertise and a site in China

Göttelborn, Germany, May 9, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, is strengthening its engineering know-how and expanding its portfolio thanks to a strategic collaboration with ERBIWA. The company specializes in developing complex plastic components and sophisticated manufacturing processes. Through this strategic partnership, Nanogate is enhancing its technology portfolio with additional applications, for instance, in the integration of stainless steel, carbon fiber or natural materials in plastics. As part of the strategic collaboration, Nanogate is initially planning to acquire 50 percent of the shares of the ERBIWA group.

The ERBIWA group, which is headquartered in Lindenberg, Germany, was founded in 2005. Its customers include top players from the mobility segment and other industries. Alongside the engineering of components, ERBIWA also develops, constructs and procures important production resources and tools. It also manufactures small batches, prototypes and special parts for mass production. In addition to its headquarters, the company also has a production site in China, which focuses on the manufacture of high-quality production instruments. In 2018, the company generated sales of more than EUR 15 million and an attractive rate of return.

Nanogate and ERBIWA have been working together in an operational capacity since 2017. Nanogate plans to first acquire a stake of 50 percent, which is intended to eventually be expanded; closing is subject to the successful implementation of a number of conditions. As part of the transaction, the current owner of ERBIWA intends to receive shares in Nanogate in addition to a cash consideration. For this purpose, a capital increase in kind may be carried out, which would be in the lower single-digit percentage range of the current share capital. ERBIWA will initially be included in the consolidated financial statements of Nanogate SE at-equity. As contractually agreed, additional details of the agreement will not be disclosed.

As part of the strategic partnership, ERBIWA will be expanded to become an engineering center in Europe for the development of production processes and plastics technologies for the Group. The Group"s existing engineering expertise will be concentrated at ERBIWA, with other sites focusing on component manufacturing and surface enhancement.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate SE: "ERBIWA is one of the hidden champions in the development, construction and implementation of production processes for complex plastic components. Tools engineering is a valuable addition for us. This allows us not only to offer our customers more services over the entire development and production chain, but also to increase efficiency and productivity in our pre-existing production of large batches. For this purpose, ERBIWA will work closely with Nanogate heT Engineering, which was purchased in 2018, so that we can begin to influence the design and production of components as early as the product development stage. ERBIWA also boasts an extraordinary level of surfaces expertise in plastics with a unique design, for example, in conjunction with stainless steel, carbon fibers or natural materials. The planned transaction is part of our future-oriented Nanogate Excellence International (NXI) program. The aim of this program is to make the Group even more international, increase efficiency by bundling certain services at individual sites over the long term, and strengthen organic growth with our focus on technology. This means we are taking another huge step toward achieving our goals for 2025."

Ernst Wagner, founder and Managing Director of the ERBIWA group: "The next step will be a testament to our excellent cooperation over recent years. We are looking forward to further strengthening and developing our sites in Lindenberg and in China. As a result, we can offer the extensive expertise and technology provided by Nanogate to our customers in different industries early on in the design and product development process. We are convinced that we will gain huge growth potential through this step."



