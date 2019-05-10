DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Instone Real Estate Group AG


Instone Real Estate Group AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung


09.05.2019 / 20:14


Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Straße, Hausnr.: Grugaplatz 2-4
PLZ: 45131
Ort: Essen
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03

2. Grund der Mitteilung








X Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
  Sonstiger Grund:

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Juristische Person: Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Registrierter Sitz, Staat: New York, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

N/A

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

03.05.2019

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 3,16 % 0 % 3,16 % 36988336
letzte Mitteilung N/A % N/A % N/A % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBX80
1169632 % 3,16 %
Summe 1169632 3,16 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG











Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
N/A


0 %
    Summe
0 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG













Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %
N/A



0 %
      Summe
0 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:






















Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
Cohen & Steers, Inc. % % %
Cohen & Steers Capital Management 3,08 % % %
 


Cohen & Steers, Inc. % % %
Cohen & Steers UK Limited % % %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Diese Meldung resultiert aus dem Anstieg der Beteiligung von Cohen & Steers, Inc. über die Schwelle von 3% am 03.05.2019, da die Tochtergesellschaft von Cohen & Steers, Inc., Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc., die Schwelle von 3% am 03.05.2019 überschritten hat. Wie bereits in früheren FAQs erwähnt, ist die Benachrichtigung einer Tochtergesellschaft hinfällig, wenn die Benachrichtigung der Muttergesellschaft die relevanten Informationen zu ihren Tochtergesellschaften enthält. 


Datum

07.05.2019














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group AG

Grugaplatz 2-4

45131 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.instone.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




809189  09.05.2019 



