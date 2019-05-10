







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





10.05.2019 / 10:29







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Stefan

Last name(s):

Oelrich



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

549300J4U55H3WP1XT59



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000BAY0017





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares, Joint account with Cristina Oelrich (wife)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

59.48 EUR





118960.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

59.4800 EUR





118960.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-08; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Munich

MIC:

XMUN



10.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

