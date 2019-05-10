DGAP-Adhoc: BayWa intends to divest TESSOL Kraftstoffe, Mineralöle und Tankanlagen GmbH
2019. május 10., péntek, 10:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BayWa intends to divest TESSOL Kraftstoffe, Mineralöle und Tankanlagen GmbH
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Munich, 10. May 2019
BayWa AG intends to divest its wholly-owned subsidiary TESSOL Kraftstoffe, Mineralöle und Tankanlagen GmbH with its seat in Stuttgart. TESSOL"s main field of activity is the classic petrol station business. It is a member of the AVIA-group and has a network of around 150 petrol stations, mainly in southern and eastern Germany. The planned transaction is part of a capital reallocation in the corporate portfolio in order to further expand BayWa AG"s strategic business areas. Discussions with potential investors regarding the complete sale of the wholly-owned subsidiary will begin soon.
BayWa AG
Management board
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de
Contact:
Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|Arabellastraße 4
|81925 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|089/ 9222-3691
|Fax:
|089/ 9212-3680
|E-mail:
|marion.danneboom@baywa.de
|Internet:
|www.baywa.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
|WKN:
|519406, 519400,
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|809715
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
809715 10-May-2019 CET/CEST
