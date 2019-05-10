

BayWa intends to divest TESSOL Kraftstoffe, Mineralöle und Tankanlagen GmbH





Munich, 10. May 2019



BayWa AG intends to divest its wholly-owned subsidiary TESSOL Kraftstoffe, Mineralöle und Tankanlagen GmbH with its seat in Stuttgart. TESSOL"s main field of activity is the classic petrol station business. It is a member of the AVIA-group and has a network of around 150 petrol stations, mainly in southern and eastern Germany. The planned transaction is part of a capital reallocation in the corporate portfolio in order to further expand BayWa AG"s strategic business areas. Discussions with potential investors regarding the complete sale of the wholly-owned subsidiary will begin soon.



BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastraße 4, 81925 Munich, www.baywa.de



Contact:



Marion Danneboom, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs,



tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,



e-mail: marion.danneboom@baywa.de

