2019. május 10., péntek, 10:48





10-May-2019 / 10:48 CET/CEST


BayWa Aktiengesellschaft



Munich, 10. May 2019



BayWa AG intends to divest its wholly-owned subsidiary TESSOL Kraftstoffe, Mineralöle und Tankanlagen GmbH with its seat in Stuttgart. TESSOL"s main field of activity is the classic petrol station business. It is a member of the AVIA-group and has a network of around 150 petrol stations, mainly in southern and eastern Germany. The planned transaction is part of a capital reallocation in the corporate portfolio in order to further expand BayWa AG"s strategic business areas. Discussions with potential investors regarding the complete sale of the wholly-owned subsidiary will begin soon.



BayWa AG



Management board



Language: English
