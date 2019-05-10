







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





10.05.2019 / 12:02







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Nikolaus

Last name(s):

Graf von Matuschka



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900Y25S8NZIYTT924



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006070006





b) Nature of the transaction

The shares were awarded by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft as part of the variable Executive Board compensation (Long Term Incentive Compensation Plan) with a two-year blocking period. The transaction was executed via a joint securities account.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

118.20 EUR





218197.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

118.20 EUR





218197.20 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-09; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



