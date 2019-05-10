DGAP-AFR: Delticom AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Delticom AG / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten


Delticom AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen


10.05.2019 / 12:38


Hiermit gibt die Delticom AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 14.05.2019
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 14.05.2019
Deutsch: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/corporatenews_ir.html
Englisch: https://www.delti.com/Investor_Relations/corporatenews_ir_en.html














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Delticom AG

Brühlstraße 11

30169 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.delti.com





 
