

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG





Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





10.05.2019 / 12:56





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Deutsche Bank AG

Street:

Taunusanlage 12

Postal code:

60325

City:

Frankfurt a. M.

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

03 May 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

2.66 %

5.58 %

8.24 %

2066773131

Previous notification

2.56 %

5.48 %

8.04 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005140008



55002697

%

2.66 %

Total

55002697

2.66 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall of lent shares



At any time

8540206

0.41 %

Right of use over shares



At any time

6098358

0.30 %

Physically Settled Long Call Options

21.06.2019 to 16.02.2022



11770992

0.57 %

Physically Settled Long Call Options

13.05.2019 to 17.12.2020



67583481

3.27 %





Total

93993037

4.55 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Short Put Options

21.06.2019 to 18.12.2020



Physical

14971571

0.72 %

Equity Swaps

13.06.2019 to 01.03.2024



Cash

3093850

0.15 %

Equity Futures

17.05.2019 to 20.12.2019



Cash

3292194

0.16 %







Total

21357615

1.03 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Switzerland AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Europe SE

%

%

%

UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Europe SE

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Life Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Third Party Management Company SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS (Jersey) Limited

%

%

%

UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

- %

5.07 %

7.06 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Securities LLC

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

08 May 2019



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























10.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



