Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


10.05.2019 / 15:11



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marika
Last name(s): Lulay

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director (CEO) and Member of the Administrative Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GFT Technologies SE


b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005800601


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
8.06 EUR 16120.00 EUR
8.09 EUR 566.30 EUR
8.10 EUR 455.50 EUR
8.15 EUR 49715.00 EUR
8.17 EUR 14501.75 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
8.1349 EUR 81358.5500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-10; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














10.05.2019
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstraße 34

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.gft.com





 
50937  10.05.2019 


